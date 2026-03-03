Moderate earthquake strikes southern Iran as military tensions escalate

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck southern Iran on Tuesday, shaking the Gerash region as the country faces mounting military tensions linked to the widening confrontation with Israel and the United States.

There were no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties following the tremor, which occurred amid heightened security concerns across the Islamic Republic.

The seismic event coincided with a fresh exchange of sharply conflicting statements between Iran and the United States over alleged retaliatory strikes in recent days.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that hundreds of American personnel had been killed or wounded during the first two days of what it described as retaliation against US positions in the region. An IRGC spokesperson said as many as 650 US soldiers were casualties, including 160 in attacks targeting American bases in Bahrain.