Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits Myanmar; tremors felt in Kolkata, parts of Bangladesh
Shallow quake centred east of Akyab; no reports of casualties or damage
An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck Myanmar on Tuesday, triggering strong tremors across parts of eastern India, including Kolkata, and in several areas of neighbouring Bangladesh, according to seismological agencies.
Data from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) showed that the earthquake occurred about 70 miles east of Akyab in Myanmar. The German Research Centre for Geosciences said the quake originated at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, increasing the likelihood of tremors being felt over a wide area.
Residents in several parts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, reported noticeable shaking, with some people briefly stepping outdoors as a precaution. Tremors were also felt in multiple locations across Bangladesh, officials said.
There were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property from either country.
According to the EMSC, this was the third earthquake to be felt in Myanmar over the past 71 hours, indicating heightened seismic activity in the region. It was also the second earthquake felt in Bangladesh within the last 24 hours.
Earlier on Tuesday, a separate earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Bangladesh, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said in a statement. That quake occurred at a depth of 150 kilometres and did not cause any reported damage.
Seismologists note that earthquakes are frequent worldwide, with tremors occurring somewhere on Earth roughly every 30 seconds, though most are too weak to be detected or felt.
The amount of energy released by earthquakes rises sharply with magnitude. While a magnitude 4.0 earthquake releases energy equivalent to about six tonnes of TNT, a magnitude 5.0 quake releases roughly 200 tonnes, and a magnitude 7.0 quake releases nearly 199,000 tonnes of TNT, according to seismological estimates.
Authorities in Myanmar, India and Bangladesh said they were closely monitoring the situation.