Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits Myanmar; tremors felt in Kolkata, parts of Bangladesh

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck Myanmar on Tuesday, triggering strong tremors across parts of eastern India, including Kolkata, and in several areas of neighbouring Bangladesh, according to seismological agencies.

Data from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) showed that the earthquake occurred about 70 miles east of Akyab in Myanmar. The German Research Centre for Geosciences said the quake originated at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, increasing the likelihood of tremors being felt over a wide area.

Residents in several parts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, reported noticeable shaking, with some people briefly stepping outdoors as a precaution. Tremors were also felt in multiple locations across Bangladesh, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property from either country.

According to the EMSC, this was the third earthquake to be felt in Myanmar over the past 71 hours, indicating heightened seismic activity in the region. It was also the second earthquake felt in Bangladesh within the last 24 hours.