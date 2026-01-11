Myanmar holds second round of voting since military takeover

Myanmar on Sunday began a second round of voting in its first general election since the military seized power five years ago, expanding polling to additional townships despite ongoing civil conflict and tight security.

Polling stations opened at 6 am in about 100 townships across regions including Sagaing, Magway, Mandalay, Bago and Tanintharyi, and in Mon, Shan, Kachin, Kayah and Kayin states. Several of these areas have seen recent clashes between the military government and armed resistance groups, highlighting the risks surrounding the vote.

The election is being conducted in three phases because of fighting. The first round was held on 28 December in 102 of Myanmar’s 330 townships, while a final round is scheduled for 25 January. Polls will not be held in 65 townships due to security concerns.

Myanmar’s bicameral parliament has 664 seats, with the military constitutionally guaranteed 25 per cent of seats in each house. The party or alliance with a parliamentary majority can choose the president and form the government.

Critics argue the election, organised by the military authorities, is neither free nor fair and is intended to legitimise the army’s rule following its February 2021 coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.