Modi govt distances itself from Hasina event amid strain in India-Bangla ties

The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday sought to publicly distance itself from an upcoming press conference by Bangladesh's deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as the event threatens to become another flashpoint in increasingly fragile relations between New Delhi and Dhaka.

Responding to questions during the Ministry of External Affairs' weekly briefing, official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed that the government had "no involvement whatsoever" in the interaction, describing it as an event being organised by a private media organisation. He added that the government neither endorsed nor associated itself with any views that may be expressed during the programme.

The Hindu reported that the clarification comes at a diplomatically sensitive moment. A day earlier, Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's foreign affairs adviser, Humayun Kobir, met Indian high commissioner Dinesh Trivedi in Dhaka and cautioned that continued political activities by Hasina from Indian territory could adversely affect the positive trajectory of bilateral relations.

Hasina, who has remained in India since fleeing Bangladesh following the student-led uprising that toppled her government in August 2024, is scheduled to address an "exclusive interactive session" at the Foreign Correspondents Club on Wednesday. Organisers have indicated that she is expected to outline her future political plans and respond to questions from journalists.

The planned appearance has placed New Delhi in an uncomfortable diplomatic position, forcing it to underline that the event is not government-sponsored even as Bangladesh has conveyed its concerns through official diplomatic channels.

The controversy has unfolded alongside discussions over Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's participation in the upcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi. While India has invited Rahman to attend the outreach session in his capacity as the current Chair of BIMSTEC, diplomatic sources suggest Dhaka is dissatisfied that the invitation was not extended specifically in his capacity as Bangladesh's Prime Minister.