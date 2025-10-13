Mongolia, India bhai-bhai: When Rajiv Gandhi sent a Buddhist emissary

In a historical moment for Asian diplomacy, Mongolian president Khurelsukh Ukhnaa arrived in New Delhi on Monday, 13 October, accompanied by a high-powered delegation, marking a renewal of a long friendship between the two democracies — two nations already bound by civilisational, cultural and spiritual ties.

The visit, seen as a reaffirmation of the ‘spiritual partnership’ between India and Mongolia, comes nearly seven decades after the two nations formally established diplomatic relations in December 1955 — a bond that was deepened through a shared heritage rooted in Buddhism.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, reflecting on this historic relationship, noted that India played a pivotal role in Mongolia’s admission to the United Nations in October 1961, underscoring New Delhi’s early diplomatic outreach in Asia.

Ramesh also described a transformative turning point in bilateral ties during the tenure of Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who in October 1989 made an “inspired appointment”, choosing the 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche as India’s ambassador to Mongolia. The revered Buddhist monk and statesman from Ladakh assumed office in January 1990 and served a full 10 years in Ulaanbaatar.