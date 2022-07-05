Monkeypox: WHO reports 5,322 lab-confirmed cases in 53 countries

Even as the case numbers are rapidly increasing, the WHO has not yet declared the virus a global health emergency. It said the virus is "unusual and concerning" and an "evolving threat".



"The WHO continues to ask countries to pay particular attention to monkeypox cases to try to stop further infections," Chaib said.



WHO chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said that they are following the monkeypox cases "extremely closely" and that if the situation further evolves, he would "reconvene the meeting quickly". However, the global health agency is yet to convene a second meeting.



The majority of the current confirmed cases of monkeypox are male and most of these cases occur among of gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men in urban areas and are clustered social and sexual networks.



There have been few hospitalisations to date, and one death in an immunocompromised individual was reported, the WHO said.