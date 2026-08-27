More than 300 Indians missing in flash floods: Nepal FM Shishir Khanal

Nearly 300 Indian nationals are among thousands of people reported missing after devastating flash floods swept through parts of Nepal along the Tibet border, Nepal’s foreign minister Shisir Khanal said on Thursday.

The disaster struck on Wednesday, devastating parts of Rasuwa and other districts after floodwaters surged through the Bhotekoshi River system. Nepal Police said the death toll has risen to 162, while hundreds of people remain unaccounted for.

Khanal said thousands of families had lost their homes and that authorities were still working to determine the full scale of the catastrophe. He said nearly 300 Indians were among those reported missing, many of them believed to be pilgrims and tourists travelling towards the Kailash Mansarovar region.

The flooding began after an avalanche or glacial collapse blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary before releasing a powerful surge into the Bhotekoshi River. The torrent first struck Timure, near the Rasuwagadhi border crossing with China, before tearing through settlements and damaging roads, bridges and other infrastructure. Reuters reported that the wider disaster has left nearly 1,500 people missing across Nepal and China, with at least 165 confirmed dead.