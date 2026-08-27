More than 300 Indians missing in flash floods: Nepal FM Shishir Khanal
Indian Embassy in Beijing issues a WhatsApp helpline at 0086 185 1428 4905 for Indians affected by floods in Tibet-Nepal border region
Nearly 300 Indian nationals are among thousands of people reported missing after devastating flash floods swept through parts of Nepal along the Tibet border, Nepal’s foreign minister Shisir Khanal said on Thursday.
The disaster struck on Wednesday, devastating parts of Rasuwa and other districts after floodwaters surged through the Bhotekoshi River system. Nepal Police said the death toll has risen to 162, while hundreds of people remain unaccounted for.
Khanal said thousands of families had lost their homes and that authorities were still working to determine the full scale of the catastrophe. He said nearly 300 Indians were among those reported missing, many of them believed to be pilgrims and tourists travelling towards the Kailash Mansarovar region.
The flooding began after an avalanche or glacial collapse blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary before releasing a powerful surge into the Bhotekoshi River. The torrent first struck Timure, near the Rasuwagadhi border crossing with China, before tearing through settlements and damaging roads, bridges and other infrastructure. Reuters reported that the wider disaster has left nearly 1,500 people missing across Nepal and China, with at least 165 confirmed dead.
The disaster has particularly affected travellers using the route to Tibet for the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage. Earlier preliminary lists had identified 133 Indian nationals and 37 non-resident Indians among those missing, with at least 50 of the Indians believed to be pilgrims.
Indian diplomatic missions have stepped up efforts to trace and assist nationals caught in the disaster. The Embassy of India in Kathmandu has issued emergency contact numbers for Indians seeking information or assistance and said it remains in contact with Nepalese authorities to strengthen rescue and relief operations.
The embassy has asked affected people to contact +977 985 131 6807 or +977 970 910 7500 for assistance.
The Indian Embassy in Beijing has also issued a WhatsApp helpline at 0086 185 1428 4905 for Indians affected by the floods in the Tibet-Nepal border region.
The Nepal Tourism Board has separately activated emergency channels, including the toll-free number 1234, hotline 1144 and Tourist Police number 9851289445, as authorities attempt to trace missing travellers.
Rescue operations remain challenging as damaged roads, disrupted communications and unstable terrain hamper access to several affected areas. Authorities are continuing to search for survivors while assessing the extent of the destruction.
The tragedy has also triggered a major response on the Chinese side of the border, where hundreds remain missing after mudslides struck Gyirong County in Tibet. Chinese authorities have mobilised military and civilian rescue teams as the scale of the cross-border disaster continues to emerge.
With hundreds of people still unaccounted for and communications disrupted in several areas, officials warn that casualty and missing-person figures could change as rescue teams reach isolated communities and verify reports.
With PTI inputs