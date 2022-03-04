Moscow, Kiev reach understanding on humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

Moscow and Kiev have reached an understanding on the joint provision of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilian population and for the delivery of medicines and food to the places of hostilities in Ukraine, said Mikhail Podolyak, a member of the Ukrainian delegation for the talks between the two countries.



"There is a possibility of a temporary ceasefire for the period when the evacuation will be carried out in the sectors where it is being carried out," he said, RT reported.



According to Podolyak, during the talks between the representatives of Kiev and Moscow, the humanitarian aspects of the situation in Ukraine were discussed in detail.