Moscow's concert hall attack toll rises to 115, four suspects detained

The death toll in the terror attack in Moscow's Crocus City Hall has risen to 115, according to the Investigative Committee of Russia.

The death toll is expected to rise further, the committee said, CNN reported.

Moscow region governor Andrey Vorobyov said the kin of the deceased would get $32,500, while injured would receive $10,840.

Russian Security Service (FSB) director Alexander Bortnikov told Russian president Vladimir Putin that 11 people have been detained in connection with the attack on the Crocus complex near Moscow on Friday, according to Russian state media.

The US had warned Russia about the possible terror attack, which was rejected by president Putin, terming it as "provocative".

"All four terrorists directly involved in the attack are among those detained," TASS reported.

State-owned Russian news agency TASS also reported that the assailants had “contacts on the Ukrainian side.

Emergency services were clearing the rubble at the terrorist attack site -- the Crocus City Hall in Moscow -- as more bodies were found, the committee said.