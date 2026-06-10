Multiple attackers kill 12 people, wound 9 in late-night shooting in South Africa

At least 12 people were killed and nine others injured after a group of armed men opened fire in an informal settlement in Johannesburg late on Tuesday, in one of South Africa's latest mass shootings.

Police said the attackers arrived in a white minibus at an informal settlement in Cleveland, a suburb east of Johannesburg, before fanning out through the area and shooting residents at multiple locations. The gunmen then fled in the same vehicle. According to investigators, at least 10 suspects were involved in the attack.

The victims included nine men and three women. Eleven people were declared dead at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries in hospital. At least nine others were wounded.

Police have launched a manhunt but said no arrests had been made as of Wednesday, 10 June.

Gauteng provincial police commissioner Tommy Mthombeni described the killings as "insane, heartless and, to a certain extent, barbaric", while cautioning against drawing premature conclusions about the motive.

Authorities are examining whether the attack could be linked to illegal mining networks that operate in and around Johannesburg, although investigators say it is too early to establish a definitive connection. "We are looking at all possible motives," Mthombeni said, noting that a recent police operation in the area had resulted in the seizure of several illegal firearms, including assault rifles. He added that illegal miners were known to be active in the vicinity.