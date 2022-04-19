Multiple blasts near school in Kabul

Three back-to-back blasts happened in the west of Kabul on Tuesday morning, two near a school and one near a tuition center, leaving five people wounded, according to initial information and interviews of eyewitnesses, Tolo News reported.



According to eyewitnesses, the first blast happened near Mumtaz Tuition Center and was followed by two back-to-back explosions close to Abdul Raheem Shaheed High School, which is located in the same area.