Musk gains 6 mn followers amid $44 bn Twitter deal saga

According to audience research tool SparkToro, Musk has nearly 7 per cent more fake followers than the median 41 per cent that accounts with similar sized followings have.



By analysing more than 25 factors correlated with spam, bots and low-quality accounts, the auditing tool found that accounts that are on an unusually small number of lists, accounts that have no URL or a non-resolving URL in their profile, and accounts that have a suspiciously small number of followers were some of the most frequently observed traits of a sample of 2,000 random accounts from the most recent 100,000 accounts that followed Musk.