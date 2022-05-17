Musk hints paying less for Twitter as he fights with Agrawal over bots

"Our actual internal estimates for the last four quarters were all well under 5 per cent -- based on the methodology outlined above. The error margins on our estimates give us confidence in our public statements each quarter," said Agrawal.



"Unfortunately, we don't believe that this specific estimation can be performed externally, given the critical need to use both public and private information (which we can't share). Externally, it's not even possible to know which accounts are counted as mDAUs on any given day," said Agrawal.



Musk then replied on his Twitter thread: "So how do advertisers know what they're getting for their money? This is fundamental to the financial health of Twitter."



At the summit, Musk said: "They claim that they've got this complex methodology that only they can understand... It can't be some deep mystery that is, like, more complex than the human soul or something like that."