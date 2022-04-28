Musk jokes about buying Coca-Cola to 'put cocaine back in'

On Monday, Twitter announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Musk for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at nearly $44 billion.



Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately-held company.



The purchase price represents a 38 per cent premium to Twitter's closing stock price on April 1, which was the last trading day before Musk disclosed his nearly nine per cent stake in the platform.