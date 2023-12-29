Musk returns as world's richest man; net worth of the richest up $1.5 trillion

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos added more than $70 billion to his wallet this year and is now neck-and-neck with Arnault for second place, while Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's fortune increased by more than $80 billion.

According to the index, the collective net worth of the world's 500 richest persons increased by $1.5 trillion in 2023, entirely recovering from the $1.4 trillion lost the previous year.

The wealth of tech billionaires increased by 48 per cent, or $658 billion, because of the enormous buzz around artificial intelligence (AI).