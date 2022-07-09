Musk to pay $1 billion as deal termination fee to Twitter

The Tesla CEO had said that Twitter is violating the terms of his $54.20-per-share offer by refusing to give him more information about how much of the platform's traffic is driven by fake accounts.



He then threatened to blow up the deal over the issue.



With him terminating the deal, Tesla shares went up more than 14 per cent in after-hours trading on Friday, as investors reacted positively to Musk's move.



Tesla shares rose 14.51 per cent to close at $752.29.