Musk’s reported presence on Trump–Modi call raises eyebrows

Questions continue to surround the reported presence of tech entrepreneur Elon Musk during a recent phone conversation between Donald Trump and Narendra Modi, even as the Indian government has denied the claim.

The call, held on 24 March, was officially described as focusing on the evolving situation in West Asia amid tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran. However, a report by The New York Times suggested that Musk was also part of the exchange, prompting a sharp response from the opposition Indian National Congress.

Responding to the report, the Ministry of External Affairs said the conversation “was between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump only” and reiterated that it centred on an exchange of views on the West Asia situation.

Despite the denial, the Congress said the development “raises serious questions” and outlined them as follows: