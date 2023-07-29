Muslim nations call for boycott of Swedish products

The diplomatic fallout over the burning of the Quran outside a mosque in Sweden is threatening to escalate into a trade war after calls from Muslims in the Middle East and North Africa came to boycott Swedish products.

Last month, a 37-year-old Iraqi refugee who wants the book banned tore out pages from the Quran and set them alight outside of Stockholm's central mosque. A key point of contention is the fact that the protest was given the go-ahead by a Swedish court.

Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has led a chorus of criticism from a host of Islamic governments over the decision to allow anti-Islam protests to go ahead. "We will eventually teach the arrogant Westerners that insulting Muslims is not freedom of thought," Erdogan said in televised remarks.