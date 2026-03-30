Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing nominated for presidency

Min Aung Hlaing has been nominated for the presidency as Myanmar’s parliament convened, following general elections in which major opposition parties were excluded.

Min Aung Hlaing is widely expected to be elected, having been nominated alongside two candidates considered loyalists with limited prospects. The parliamentary process is expected to conclude later this week.

The elections, held between December and January, were presented by the military administration as a step towards restoring political stability after years of conflict. However, critics described the process as lacking inclusivity, pointing to the absence of key opposition parties and restricted voting in several regions affected by ongoing violence.

The authorities have rejected such criticism, maintaining that the elections were conducted in a free and fair manner.

Parliament composition and political control

Around 90 per cent of members in the newly formed parliament are aligned with Min Aung Hlaing, including military officers and representatives of the armed forces-backed political party.

Under Myanmar’s constitutional framework, the military is guaranteed 25% of parliamentary seats, reinforcing its influence over the political system.

Parliamentarians are expected to debate the presidential nomination over several days, though the outcome is not in doubt given the current composition of the legislature.

Coup and conflict

Min Aung Hlaing has led Myanmar since the military takeover in 2021, which removed the elected government headed by Aung San Suu Kyi.