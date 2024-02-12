Myanmar junta introduces compulsory military service

Myanmar's military junta made military service mandatory for both young men and young women, state media reported over the weekend.

All men aged 18 to 35 and women aged 18 to 27 will have to serve for up to two years, while specialists like doctors aged up to 45 can be called on for up to three years.

During a state of emergency — in effect in Myanmar since 2021, soon after the junta took power from a democratically elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi — these service periods can all be stretched to up to five years, state media reported on Saturday.

"The duty to safeguard and defend the nation extends beyond just the soldiers but to all citizens. So I want to tell everyone to proudly follow this people's military service law," junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said in an audio excerpt. He called the new measures "essential because of the situation happening in our country."

People refusing service could face jail time to match what their stint with the military would have been.

Saturday's statement gave only limited details but said the Defense Ministry would soon "release necessary bylaws, procedures, announcements orders, notifications and instructions."

Although a conscription law had nominally existed in Myanmar since 2010, it had not been enforced until now.