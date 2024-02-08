Govt decides to scrap India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, 7 February said the Centre has decided to scrap the India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime (FMR) to ensure the country's internal security and maintain the demographic structure of the Northeastern states.

As the Ministry of External Affairs is currently in the process of scrapping it, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recommended the immediate suspension of the FMR, Shah said.

The FMR allows people residing close to the India-Myanmar border to venture 16 km into each other's territory without any documents.

"It is Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji's resolve to secure our borders. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided that the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar be scrapped to ensure the internal security of the country and to maintain the demographic structure of India's North Eastern States bordering Myanmar," Shah said on X.