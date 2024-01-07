Mizoram to continue providing help to Myanmar refugees: Lalduhoma

Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma on Saturday said his government would continue providing assistance to refugees from Myanmar and internally displaced people from Manipur, with support from the Centre. Lalduhoma made the comments at a press conference in Aizawl upon his return from Delhi.

"Even though the Centre can't accord refugee status to the Myanmar nationals, it is ready to collaborate with us in providing relief to them. People from Manipur, who fled their homes owing to ethnic violence, will also be looked after with help from the Central government," he said.

According to officials, more than 31,000 members of the Chin community from Myanmar have sought shelter in Mizoram since February 2021, following a military coup in their home country. Additionally, over 9,000 internally displaced residents of Manipur have also taken refuge in the state.