'Divides Mizo people': Mizoram CM opposes fencing along India-Myanmar border

Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other Union ministers in Delhi, has reportedly opposed the Centre's plan to erect fencing along the porous India-Myanmar border.

A highly-placed official on Friday said the chief minister, during his meeting with external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, said if the Centre erects border fencing along the Mizoram-Myanmar border, it will amount to an acceptance of the blunder committed by the British colonial government, which divided the Mizo people living in both India and Myanmar. "The Mizo people always oppose any proposal to fence the border," he said.

A former Indian Police Service officer, Lalduhoma, who was a security officer for former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was also a batchmate (1977) of Jaishankar, who joined the Indian Foreign Service.

As per the senior official, Lalduhoma pointed out to PM Modi and other ministers that the current border with Myanmar was forced upon the ethnic group by the then British government without the prior consent of Mizo people, and that it is still unacceptable for people on both sides of the border.