Border with Myanmar imposed by British: Mizoram CM Lalduhoma to Modi

Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma on Thursday, 4 January, told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the people of his state feel the 510 km border with Myanmar was arbitrarily imposed on them by the British.

Thousands of people from the neighbouring country have taken refuge in Mizoram following a military coup in Myanmar in 2021.

'The Indo–Myanmar boundary on the Mizoram side was demarcated by the British without the consent of the affected people… The Zo ethnic tribes of Mizos regarded the Indo–Myanmar border as an imposed boundary, which has geographically separated the Mizo tribes,' an official statement quoted Lalduhoma as saying during his meeting with the prime minister.

A large section of the people of Myanmar who have taken refuge in the state belong to the Chin, also known as Zo, community. They share the same ancestry and culture as the Mizos of Mizoram. Chin is also a state in western Myanmar.

Lalduhoma, who became the chief minister of the north-eastern state last month, called on Modi in his official residence in New Delhi during the day. This is their first meeting.

Lalduhoma also informed the prime minister about the influx of refugees from Myanmar after the military junta seized power through a coup in February 2021, the statement said.