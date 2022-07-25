Myanmar military executes 4 activists: Report

The ruling military administration in Myanmar has executed four activists in what is believed to be the first capital punishment since 1988, a media report said on Monday.



Citing the state news outlet, Global News Light of Myanmar, the BBC report said that Phyo Zeya Thaw, a former National League for Democracy (NLD) lawmaker, writer-activist Ko Jimmy, Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw were executed as they "gave directives, made arrangements and committed conspiracies for brutal and inhumane terror acts".



The outlet said that the four were charged under the counter terrorism laws, but did not say how or when they were executed.



The executions were first announced by the military in June after they were handed the death sentence in January following closed-door trials, the BBC said.



The sister of Ko Jimmy, a veteran of a Burmese pro-democracy movement known for their activism against the country's military junta in the 1988 student uprisings, told the BBC that the families are yet to receive the bodies.