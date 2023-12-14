Myanmar's Buddhists and Christians join fight against junta

The Chinland Defense Force groups tied to geographic areas in Chin State, overwhelmingly consist of Chin Christians.

However, the CDF-KKG has more mixed membership and also includes Bamar Buddhists — the majority ethnic and religious group in Myanmar. Fighters from different backgrounds defend the ideas of equality they want for their country.

Sin Bout, 23, is from a Buddhist family in Sagaing Region's Kale Township. He left university after the 2021 coup, joining the CDF-KKG in March 2022.

He told DW that he had learned in state-run schools that the various ethnic armies fighting Myanmar's military were terrorists. That included the Chin National Army, which supports defense force groups like his.

"After the coup, I know they are not terrorists. They are fighting for their freedom," he said, explaining that was why he had joined the fight.

On Sundays, there's a Christian service. The resistance fighters play the guitar and sing gospel songs.

Sang Nu, a Chin Christian, left medical school to join the CDF-KKG. The 23-year-old told DW that she believed her knowledge of medicine might come in useful, especially for the other young women in the group.

She experienced various degrees of religious discrimination when she was growing up, she said. She explained that new Christian churches couldn't get permits while Buddhist temples multiplied. Ethnic minorities such as the Chin seemed to be passed over for government jobs.

This is part of the reason why she joined the resistance, she said, explaining that she wanted more independence for her community but was happy to work alongside others, such as the Bamars, who are her compatriots.