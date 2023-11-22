Myanmar's rebel offensive: How worried should India be?

India has been cautiously eying an expanding rebel offensive by the "Three Brotherhood Alliance" (3BHA) in neighboring Myanmar.

New Delhi's concerns about security are growing, particularly in the states of Manipur and Mizoram that border northern Myanmar.

The 3BHA — comprised of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and the Arakan Army (AA) — launched the offensive in Myanmar's northern Shan state on October 27.

The widening attack, named "Operation 1027" after its start date, has reportedly overrun more than 135 military positions, according to media reports.

Refugees flee after latest fighting

Myanmar's military, the Tatmadaw, is believed to have lost control of its main border crossings with China, as well as Rihkhawdar, a town bordering the Indian state of Mizoram.

Armed groups have also taken the fight to Kayah state bordering Thailand, and the Sagaing region and Chin state that border India.

The fighting led to thousands of Myanmar nationals, including dozens of soldiers, seeking shelter in Mizoram last week. The troops were subsequently flown to another border crossing and sent back to Myanmar.

India has called for an end to the violence. "We reiterate our call for the return of peace, stability and democracy in Myanmar," India's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters.

"As a result of the fighting in Rihkhawdar area in Chin State, opposite Zokhawthar in Mizoram on the India-Myanmar border, there has been movement of Myanmar nationals to the Indian side. We are deeply concerned with such incidents close to our border," Bagchi said.