Intense fighting in Myanmar forces 1,400 refugees to seek shelter in Mizoram

He said that with the fresh arrival of refugees, the number of refugees from Myanmar taking shelter in Champhai alone has risen to 7,004, adding that the newly arrived Myanmar nationals may return to their country after the situation normalises.

Media reports have said that the intense fighting between the Army and the PDF started after the latter attacked military bases at Khawmawi and Rihkhawdar in Chin state, near the Indian border. According to the media, the PDF took over the Myanmar military base at Rihkhawdar on Monday.

Around 7 people were reportedly killed and 20 others injured in the gunfight.

Eastern Mizoram’s six districts -— Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Serchhip, Hnahthial and Saitual — share a 510 km unfenced border with Myanmar's mountainous Chin state.