Over 8,000 children of Myanmar, Bangladesh refugees, Manipur IDPs enrolled in Mizoram schools: Edu min

The minister said that enrollment in government schools has gone up steadily during the last four years, which is a positive indication of improvement in the quality of education in government-run institutions.

The total enrollment of students in the 2019-20 academic session was 1,15,005, which increased to 1,19,133 in 2020-21 and further rose to 1,28,927 in the 2021-22 academic year, he said.

He said efforts are underway to prioritise the inclusion of Mizo language learning in the curriculum.

Thousands of refugees of Kuki-Chin communities from Myanmar and Bangladesh have taken shelter in Mizoram.

The Myanmar nationals, mostly from Chin state, fled to Mizoram following a military coup in the neighbouring country in February 2021, while the asylum seekers from Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) came to the state after a military offensive against an ethnic insurgent group last year.

Kuki IDPs from Manipur fled have taken shelter in Mizoram after ethnic violence broke out with Meiteis in May.