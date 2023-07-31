Centre yet to give funds for relief to Manipur people taking shelter in Mizoram: Officials

Despite repeated requests, the Central government yet to provide any funds to Mizoram to provide relief to over 12,600 people, who took shelter in the state after being displaced from Manipur, where ethnic violence still rages unabated, state officials said on Monday.

Mizoram Home Department officials said that the state government has sought Rs 10 crore for people who took shelter in different districts of Mizoram after being displaced from Manipur.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga earlier wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide funds to take care the 12,600 men, women and children, who are now sheltered in relief camps, church complexes, rented accomodation, and relatives’ houses.