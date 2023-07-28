Manipur govt has declined Mizoram’s help in restoring peace in the state: Sources

In the wake of a blistering attack by Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh against his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga, sources in Aizawl have revealed that the Mizo National Front (MNF) government’s offer to help bring peace in the violence-hit neighboring state was turned down by authorities in Imphal.

"In the first week of May within three days of the violence, the Mizoram government had decided to depute a peace team led by Law Minister T.J. Lalnuntluanga. But the idea was not entertained," one of the sources told IANS.

Mizoram Home Commissioner H. Lalengmawia was tasked by the Chief Minister to ensure the team's travel and visit to Manipur because "Zoramthanga could smell that the trouble could be bigger than a mere clash over Scheduled Tribe (ST) status issue", the source added.

Lalengmawia then spoke to the "secretary of the Manipur chief Minister" to convey the Mizoram government’s offer but after about an hour, the Mizoram official received a "negative" text message.