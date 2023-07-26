Yet to decide on pulling out of NDA: Mizoram CM

Mizoram Chief Minister and president of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) Zoramthanga on Wednesday said that his party is yet to decide on pulling out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Many MNF leaders and the party's two parliamentarians from Mizoram -- C. Lalrosanga of Lok Sabha and K. Vanlalvena of Rajya Sabha -- have expressed their desire to withdraw the party's support from the NDA on the Manipur unrest and Uniform Civil Code (UCC) issues.

Zoramthanga, who along with his ministers and MNF MLAs, took part in the Tuesday's 'Solidarity March', organised by the NGOs Coordination Committee in the Mizoram to express solidarity with the violence Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur, said that so far the party has not decided withdrawal of support from NDA and it depends upon political necessity.

"We are an ally of NDA but we totally oppose UCC. We also want immediate restoration of peace and normalcy in Manipur," the MNF supremo told the media in Aizawl.