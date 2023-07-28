Probe into Manipur video case transferred to CBI, Centre tells SC

The Centre on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it has transferred to the CBI the probe into a case related to two women being paraded naked in strife-torn Manipur, saying the government has "zero tolerance towards any crimes against women". The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in an affidavit filed through its Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, also urged the top court to transfer the trial outside Manipur in the case for conclusion of the trial in a time-bound manner. Seven persons have been arrested in the case so far. The details of the sexual assault on two women came out in the open last week through the leak of a video of the incident.

The top court, on July 20, took note of the incident and said it was "deeply disturbed" by the video and the use of women as instruments for perpetrating violence was "simply unacceptable in a constitutional democracy".

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had directed the Centre and the Manipur government to take immediate remedial, rehabilitative and preventive steps and apprise it of the action taken.