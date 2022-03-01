Mysterious symbols emerge on various buildings in Kyiv

Fears that the symbols could in fact be target indicators were confirmed over the weekend when Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko declared: "City officials are urging citizens to immediately report tagged locations, submit photos to law enforcement, and report suspects who may be involved in tagging."



"Labels are placed to adjust the fire of the occupying forces of the Russian Federation."



It comes amid rising concerns that Kyiv could soon come under heavy attack, after the Kremlin this morning warned civilians to leave the city via a "safe highway" to the southwest.



Russia used similar tactics during its intervention in Syria, in which military leaders told civilians to leave cities along a safe route before conducting heavy bombing campaigns while fighting alongside Bashar al-Assad.



The use of target indicators (TIs) for aerial assaults was pioneered primarily by the RAF and the German Luftwaffe in World War II, Daily Mail reported.