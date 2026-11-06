Malaysia: Najib set for house arrest after party pays fine under royal pardon

Najib Razak is set to move to house arrest after his party paid a 50 million ringgit fine required under a royal pardon

The arrangement covers his reduced six-year sentence in the SRC International case, which is due to end in August 2028

A separate 15-year sentence linked to the 1MDB scandal remains under appeal and is not covered by the pardon

Malaysia’s former prime minister Najib Razak is set to serve the remainder of his current corruption sentence under house arrest after his political party paid a 50 million ringgit fine on Friday, fulfilling a key condition of a royal pardon.

The United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) raised the money through a donation campaign, its secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said. Payment was completed at the high court on Friday morning.

The timing of Najib’s transfer was not immediately clear. Police were stationed outside his Kuala Lumpur residence early on Friday, and the road leading to the property was blocked.

Najib, 73, has been in prison since August 2022, when Malaysia’s highest court upheld his conviction in the first of his major corruption cases connected to the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal.

King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar granted him conditional clemency in September, allowing him to complete his reduced six-year sentence at home until 23 August 2028, provided the fine was paid.