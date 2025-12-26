Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak convicted in 1MDB corruption scandal

Imprisoned former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was convicted on Friday in another major corruption case stemming from the vast looting of Malaysia’s sovereign wealth vehicle, the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) — a scandal that has come to define one of the largest financial frauds in modern history.

Malaysia’s High Court found Najib (72) guilty on three counts of abuse of power in a trial linked to the misappropriation of billions of dollars from the fund. The court was still delivering rulings on additional charges later on Friday, underscoring the breadth of the case confronting the once-dominant political leader.

Prosecutors said Najib had siphoned more than USD 700 million into his personal bank accounts from 1MDB, abusing his authority at the highest levels of government. Najib served as prime minister from 2009 to 2018 and simultaneously held the powerful post of finance minister, giving him sweeping control over state finances and the controversial fund.

He is already behind bars, having been convicted earlier in a separate but related case tied to the 1MDB scandal — an affair that ultimately brought down his government.

In 2020, Najib was sentenced to 12 years in prison for abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering involving 42 million ringgit (about USD 10.3 million) that flowed into his accounts from SRC International, a former 1MDB subsidiary. After exhausting his final appeal, he began serving that sentence in August 2022, becoming the first former Malaysian leader to be jailed.

In 2024, Malaysia’s Pardons Board — an advisory body that recommends clemency to the country’s rulers — cut Najib’s sentence in half and sharply reduced his fine, a move that reignited political controversy and public debate over elite impunity.