Thailand: Legendary Thaksin Shinawatra faces legal setback amid political decline

Nearly two decades after being ousted in a military coup, Thaksin Shinawatra — Thailand’s billionaire former prime minister — remains one of the country’s most divisive and influential political figures. His tumultuous career, marked by landslide electoral victories, criminal convictions, self-imposed exile, and a high-profile return, continues to stir both admiration and controversy.

This week, Thailand’s Supreme Court ordered Thaksin to serve a one-year prison term linked to previous corruption and abuse of power convictions. The decision follows scrutiny over whether officials mishandled his return to Thailand in 2023. Though initially sentenced to eight years, his punishment was significantly reduced, and he was released on parole in early 2024 after just six months.

Born in 1949 into a wealthy Chiang Mai family, Thaksin began his career in public service as a police colonel before venturing into business. He amassed a fortune through his telecom company Advanced Info Systems, which laid the foundation for his political journey.

He entered politics in the 1990s and founded the Thai Rak Thai Party in 1998. His populist policies — such as universal healthcare and village development funds — gained massive support among rural and lower-income voters. He became Thailand’s first elected prime minister to serve a full term and was re-elected in a landslide in 2005.

However, his sweeping popularity alarmed Thailand’s conservative elites, military, and judiciary, who saw him as a threat to traditional power structures, particularly the monarchy.

Thaksin’s second term was cut short by a 2006 military coup while he was abroad. Accused of corruption and abuse of power, he faced numerous legal cases, which he dismissed as politically motivated. He briefly returned in 2008 but fled again, beginning a long exile.