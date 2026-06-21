NASA sends 2026 World Cup ball ‘Trionda’ to space for microgravity tests

Before it graces the grandest stage in world football, the official match ball of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has already embarked on a journey few footballs can dream of — a mission beyond Earth.

In a remarkable fusion of space science and sports engineering, the FIFA World Cup 2026 official match ball, Trionda, was sent to the International Space Station (ISS), where astronauts used the unique conditions of microgravity to study one of football's most crucial yet often overlooked characteristics: balance.

The experiment, highlighted by NASA, sought to demonstrate how the internal distribution of mass influences a football's motion, stability and spin — factors that can determine whether a perfectly struck shot swerves gloriously into the top corner or veers unpredictably off course.

"The official FIFA World Cup ball went to space. Soccer balls need to move predictably, so sports engineers carefully measure and optimise their centre of mass and balance," NASA said in a social media post.

A football laboratory in orbit

The research builds on a groundbreaking study conducted aboard the ISS in partnership with the ISS National Laboratory in 2019.

Using the station's microgravity environment as a floating laboratory, researchers examined how subtle variations in a football's internal mass affect its flight characteristics, rotation and overall stability.

The findings offered valuable insights into the impact of embedded technologies such as motion sensors, which have become increasingly important in modern football.