NASA flags shift in stubble-burning timing hindering air quality tracking in north India

Seasonal crop fires across northern India are increasingly being set later in the day, a change that scientists warn could complicate efforts to monitor stubble burning and accurately assess its impact on air quality, according to new findings released by NASA.

For decades, vast plumes of smoke have spread across the Indo-Gangetic Plain between October and December as farmers burn crop residue after the rice harvest. While the overall pattern of the stubble-burning season in 2025 broadly followed expectations, researchers observed a marked shift in the daily timing of fires, with important implications for air pollution tracking.

“In many ways, the seasonal behaviour was typical,” said Hiren Jethva, an atmospheric scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. He noted that air quality deteriorated in Delhi and several other cities for about a month after fires intensified in late October. However, the time of day when most burning occurred has changed significantly.

Jethva, who has tracked stubble burning in India using satellite data for nearly a decade, said that earlier fire seasons were dominated by burns in the early afternoon, usually between 1 pm and 2 pm. “In the past few years, stubble fires have occurred progressively later in the day,” he said, adding that most fires are now detected between 4 pm and 6 pm. “Farmers have changed their behaviour.”

The shift was identified using high-frequency observations from South Korea’s GEO-KOMPSAT-2A satellite, which records data every 10 minutes. By contrast, widely used fire-monitoring instruments such as MODIS and VIIRS pass over the same location only once or twice a day, increasing the risk that later-burning fires may be missed.