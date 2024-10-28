Delhi air remains toxic despite dip in stubble burning

Farm fires in Punjab, often blamed for the rise in Delhi's air pollution, have gone down by 50 per cent since last year in the post-harvest period. Yet, there is little effect on the air quality in the national capital.

As per the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, from 15 September to 27 October, Punjab has seen 1,995 farm fire cases as compared to 4,059 in the corresponding period last year. On 24 October, Punjab reported 1,638 farm fires so far, registering a 16 per cent dip from last year.

The farm fire incidents in the period have gone down by 75 per cent since 2022, when the state recorded 8,147 farm fires in this period.

After paddy harvesting in October and November, stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and states adjacent to Delhi are said to contribute to pollution in Delhi. And paddy procurement is currently underway in Punjab. The state's agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said, "The reduction in stubble burning incidents is a testament to the concerted efforts of the Punjab government and the farming community."

"More than 8,000 nodal officers have been appointed by the government to prevent stubble burning and raise awareness among farmers", Khudian said in a statement.

The drop in farm fire cases, however, has not had a significant effect on air pollution in Delhi, where air quality was "very poor", with an AQI reading of 355.