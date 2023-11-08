Stubble burning not the only reason for Delhi air quality: CSE report

Delhi’s pollution level — or PM2.5 concentration — saw its first huge spike of the winter on 2 November with a sudden and staggering 68 per cent jump in 24 hours, crossing 313 microgram per cubic metre, which took it into the "severe plus" category, as per the air quality index (AQI) concentration range, the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) said in its latest study.

It also said stubble burning alone could not have led to this alarming spike in Delhi's air pollution levels if local factors, including vehicle emissions, had not already poisoned the national capital's air.

Releasing the new analysis of the deadly winter pollution that has gripped Delhi-NCR, CSE executive director, research and advocacy, Anumita Roychowdhury said: "This winter season has started with a much higher pollution level compared to November last year. The combination of adverse meteorological conditions, onset of crop residue burning, and high local pollution has tilted the scale dangerously, increasing public health risk.