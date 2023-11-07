Delhi air pollution: SC directs Punjab, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan to immediately stop crop residue burning

Amid a spike in pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 7 November, directed Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to ensure that crop residue burning was stopped "forthwith".

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia said Delhi can't be made to go through this year after year.

"There cannot be a political battle every time," the bench told the counsel representing the Punjab government.

The court also directed the Delhi government to ensure that municipal solid waste was not burnt in the open.

While hearing a matter pertaining to air pollution in the Delhi-NCR, the bench flagged issues like crop residue burning, vehicular pollution and burning of waste in the open.

It has posted the matter for further hearing on Friday.