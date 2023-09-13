Need for sustainable solution to check stubble burning, says report

The much-anticipated release of a comprehensive report, providing the perspective of farmers on the challenges they face in reducing stubble burning, has shed light on an issue that has long been a concern for both the environment and the farming community.

The report, compiled by a team of experts and released in Chandigarh on Tuesday, provides a detailed overview of the difficulties faced by farmers and emphasises the need for sustainable and long-term solutions that support their livelihoods.

Asar Social Impact Advisors collaborated with researchers, Clean Air Punjab, a network of citizens, civil society organisation members, professionals and other key stakeholders, and CMSR Consultants Private Ltd to develop a comprehensive report on stubble management.