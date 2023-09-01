NASA spacecraft spots moon crater likely caused by Russia’s Luna 25

US space agency NASA on 1 September said that its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) spacecraft has imaged a new crater on the Moon's surface that is likely the impact site of Russia's Luna 25 mission.

Luna-25 took off atop a Soyuz-2.1b rocket from the Vostochny launch facility in Russia at 2.10 am Moscow time (4.40 am IST) on 11 August, TASS news agency reported.

The craft was expected to land on the moon’s south pole along with India’s Chandrayaan-3. However, during its descent, Luna-25 experienced an anomaly that caused it to impact the surface on 19 August.

Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, published an estimate of the impact point on 21 August.