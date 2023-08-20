Russia says Luna-25 probe has crashed into the moon

Russia's space corporation Roscosmos said today, 20 August, that its Luna-25 spacecraft has crashed into the moon after it spun into uncontrolled orbit.

The mission was the first stage of Russia's new lunar programme and Luna-25 was Moscow's first moon probe since 1976.

What we know so far

The Russian space agency on Saturday, 19 August, said there had been an "abnormal situation" during an operation to bring the craft into a landing pre-orbit.

Preliminary findings, it said on Sunday, showed the lander "has ceased to exist, following a collision with the Moon's surface".