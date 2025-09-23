NATO, Russia edge closer to standoff over airspace incursions

NATO and Russia have entered another turbulent phase in their already fraught relationship, this time over the skies of Eastern Europe. In the space of just two weeks, drones and fighter jets linked to Moscow have been reported inside NATO territory, jolting Europe into a renewed debate over the risks of escalation.

The incidents forced the alliance to issue one of its sharpest warnings on Tuesday to Russia since the start of the Ukraine war, even as Moscow flatly denied any wrongdoing and accused its critics of manufacturing hysteria.

The first incident took place on 10 September, when Polish forces shot down Russian drones that strayed across the border. It was the first direct confrontation between NATO and Russia since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 — a moment that sent shockwaves across Europe.

Just four days later, Estonia reported an even more provocative episode: three Russian fighter jets entered its airspace for 12 minutes without authorisation.

For frontline states like Poland and Estonia, both staunch NATO members, these were not technical mishaps but deliberate provocations. Estonia quickly requested formal consultations under Article 4 of NATO’s founding treaty, which mandates collective discussions whenever a member feels its security or territorial integrity is under threat.

Warsaw, meanwhile, hardened its posture dramatically. Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that Poland would “without discussion” shoot down any flying object violating its territory in the future — a stance that signals growing impatience with Russian probes.