Romania reports drone incursion as Poland, NATO allies step up response

Romania on Saturday, 13 September, became the newest NATO sentinel to feel the shadow of war, reporting a drone intruding into its skies even as Poland scrambled its own aircraft to meet the thunder of fresh Russian strikes just beyond the Ukrainian frontier, The Guardian reported.

Romania’s defence ministry reported that its skies were pierced amid Russia’s nocturnal assault on Ukraine’s infrastructure. In response, two F-16s took wing, cutting through the darkness to shadow the intruder until it vanished from the radar near the quiet village of Chilia Veche.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Moscow was deliberately widening its drone campaign and urged the West to impose tougher sanctions and strengthen collective defence. “The Russian military knows exactly where their drones are headed and how long they can operate,” he said, stressing that action must come before more Shahed drones and missiles strike.

In Washington, US president Donald Trump said he was prepared to impose sweeping sanctions on Russia — but only if all NATO allies acted in unison and stopped buying Russian oil.