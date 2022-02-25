NATO to step up presence in eastern part of alliance, not inside Ukraine

Allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) agreed to further beef up its forces on its eastern flank near Ukraine but it has no intention of sending troops into Ukraine, NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said.



NATO did not have combat troops inside Ukraine and it "had no intention of deploying NATO troops to Ukraine," Stoltenberg on Thursday told the press after an extraordinary meeting of the North Atlantic Council.



NATO's response came as Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday authorised "a special military operation" in the Donbas region, and Ukraine confirmed that military targets across the country were under attack, Xinhua news agency reported.