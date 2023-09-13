Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on October 21: Shehbaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to the country from London on 21 October to lead the party's political campaign in the upcoming elections, ending his over four years of self-imposed exile in the UK.

"Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on October 21," his younger brother and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently in London, said on Tuesday, 12 September.

The party founder would be given a grand welcome upon return, Shehbaz said in a statement after a meeting of the PML-N's top leadership chaired by Nawaz in London.

Nawaz, 73, had left for London in November 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him four-week permission allowing him to go abroad for his treatment. But he never returned to Pakistan where he was convicted of corruption and jailed.

He was convicted in the Al-Azizia Mills and Avenfield corruption cases in 2018. He was serving a seven-year imprisonment at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail in the Al-Azizia Mills case before he was allowed to proceed to London in 2019 on "medical grounds".

Shehbaz, 71, has previously said that Nawaz will be the next prime minister if the party returns to power in the general elections.