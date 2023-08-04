Pakistan's National Assembly to be dissolved on August 9: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the National Assembly would be dissolved on August 9, three days before the term of the lower house of Parliament is scheduled to end, a move which will prompt general elections in the country within 90 days.

Sharif said this on Thursday at a dinner reception hosted in honour of the ruling allies at the Prime Minister's House, the Dawn newspaper reported on Friday The ruling coalition government is getting ready to face an election at the completion of the five-year term of Parliament on August 12.

The Constitution provides that if the National Assembly completes its tenure, elections are to be held in 60 days, but in case of premature dissolution, this period is extended to 90 days.